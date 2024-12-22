Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $7.13. Klabin shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 336 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klabin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Klabin Price Performance
Klabin Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.
About Klabin
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
