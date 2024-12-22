Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $7.13. Klabin shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 336 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klabin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

