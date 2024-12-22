Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 133000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Klondike Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Klondike Gold news, Director Peter Tallman bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.16% of the company’s stock.
Klondike Gold Company Profile
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Gold
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.