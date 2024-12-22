Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 133000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Klondike Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Klondike Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Klondike Gold news, Director Peter Tallman bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.