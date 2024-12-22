Lakeside Holding Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 25th (NASDAQ:LSH)

Lakeside’s (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 25th. Lakeside had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $6,750,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. After the expiration of Lakeside’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Lakeside Stock Performance
LSH opened at $2.54 on Friday. Lakeside has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64.
About Lakeside
