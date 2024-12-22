Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $205.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Lennar from $181.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Lennar from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

NYSE LEN opened at $138.08 on Friday. Lennar has a one year low of $135.21 and a one year high of $193.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 933.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 4,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 523.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

