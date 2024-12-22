Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 27,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$17,010.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 37,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,680.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 26,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$5,700.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$12,200.00.

Aurion Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AU opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 4.81. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

Further Reading

