Merit Medical Systems Announces Resignation of President and Appointment of New PresidentSOUTH JORDAN, Utah, December 16, 2024 – Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) (“Merit” or the “Company”), a global leader in healthcare technology, disclose

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Merit Medical Systems’s 8K filing here.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also