Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.15 and traded as low as $8.60. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 3,896 shares traded.
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mexico Equity & Income Fund
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.