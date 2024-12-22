Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,109,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,326,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,174,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,568 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,690 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,233.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,352 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.