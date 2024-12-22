Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 2.5% – What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.22. 717,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,017,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.39.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

