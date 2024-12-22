Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 131.10 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 131.10 ($1.65). Approximately 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50 ($1.65).

Nationwide Building Society Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.48. The firm has a market cap of £11.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.30.

About Nationwide Building Society

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

