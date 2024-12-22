Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Shares Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 4,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

