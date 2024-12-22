Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXR.UN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.61 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.47 and a 52-week high of C$9.15. The company has a market cap of C$538.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.88 per share, with a total value of C$393,845.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 116,672 shares of company stock worth $972,709. Corporate insiders own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

