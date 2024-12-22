Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $111.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,467. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,184.80. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,489,889. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

