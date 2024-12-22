Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Shares of NVO opened at $85.00 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $81.50 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.06. The firm has a market cap of $381.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,635 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,303 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $98,765,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34,472.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 691,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,696,000 after buying an additional 689,441 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $42,017,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

