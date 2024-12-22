NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.71.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $103.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
