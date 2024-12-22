NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Up 1.1 %
NTN Buzztime stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $744,547.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $7.76.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
