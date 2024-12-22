Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. 23,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 263,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
Oblong Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.
Oblong Company Profile
Oblong, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.
