Omeros’ (OMER) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMER. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Omeros Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Omeros

OMER opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Omeros has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $597.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Omeros by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Omeros by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

