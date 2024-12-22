Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 904,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 524% from the average daily volume of 144,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

(Get Free Report)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.