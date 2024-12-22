Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Director Sells $215,837.44 in Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 14,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $215,837.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,529.92. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ooma Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.99 million, a P/E ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.00.
Institutional Trading of Ooma
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ooma in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ooma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.
