Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.09. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 5,153 shares changing hands.

Optical Cable Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.31% of Optical Cable worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

