Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading Up 7.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. 100,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 43,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
