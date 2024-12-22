PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PACS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on PACS Group from $48.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup started coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PACS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in PACS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PACS Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PACS opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. PACS Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

