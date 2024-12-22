Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Director Buys $51,720.00 in Stock

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) Director George M. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,076.03. This represents a 2.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance

Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Palvella Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

