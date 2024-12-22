Park National (NYSE:PRK) versus Citigroup (NYSE:C) Head-To-Head Comparison

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) and Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Park National has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Park National pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 2 0 0 2.00 Citigroup 1 4 11 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Park National and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Park National presently has a consensus price target of $130.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.11%. Citigroup has a consensus price target of $76.47, suggesting a potential upside of 10.52%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Park National.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park National and Citigroup”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $496.69 million 5.65 $126.73 million $8.45 20.54 Citigroup $80.41 billion 1.63 $9.23 billion $3.45 20.06

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Park National. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 22.09% 12.05% 1.44% Citigroup 4.70% 6.19% 0.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Park National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions. The Markets segment offers sales and trading services for equities, foreign exchange, rates, spread products, and commodities to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients; and market-making services, including asset classes, risk management solutions, financing, prime brokerage, research, securities clearing, and settlement. The banking segment includes investment banking; advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and corporate defense activities; and corporate lending, which includes corporate and commercial banking. The U.S. Personal Banking segment provides co-branded cards and retail banking services. The Wealth segment provides financial services to high-net-worth clients through banking, lending, mortgages, investment, custody, and trust product offerings; and to professional industries, including law firms, consulting groups, accounting, and asset management. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

