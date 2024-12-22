PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declares Dividend of $0.05

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of PRT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 51,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,964. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $41.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.01. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.03.
About PermRock Royalty Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PermRock Royalty Trust
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.