PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declares Dividend of $0.05

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PRT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 51,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,964. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $41.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.01. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

