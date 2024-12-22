Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $110.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $109.39 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. Phillips 66’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

