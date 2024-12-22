Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.28 and traded as low as C$12.69. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$12.74, with a volume of 68,263 shares traded.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$321.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.90%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

