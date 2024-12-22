Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.90 and traded as high as C$45.65. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$45.10, with a volume of 8,005,753 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53, a current ratio of 91.78 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Co. of Canada last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.32). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of C$5.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

