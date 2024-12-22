Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 64,958 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $67,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

