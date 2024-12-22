ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3291 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Shares of BATS IGHG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.31. 12,826 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.91.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

