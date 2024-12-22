ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1946 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS OILK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 14,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71. ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $23.87.

About ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

