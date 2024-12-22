ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) to Issue $0.54 Dividend

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5398 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.86. 44,778 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

