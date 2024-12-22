ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Declares Dividend of $0.59 (BATS:NOBL)

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5863 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS NOBL traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,570 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

