PSI Group (NASDAQ:PSIG) Trading 24.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of PSI Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PSIG – Get Free Report) rose 24.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 405,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,033,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

PSI Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65.

PSI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PS International Group Ltd. is a logistics service provider specialized in cross-border air freight services. PS International Group Ltd., formerly known as AIB Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PSI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.