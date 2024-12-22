Pulmatrix, Inc. Holds 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Final Voting Results Released

On December 18, 2024, Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) conducted its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, during which various matters were deliberated upon and voted on by the attendees. The meeting saw the participation of 1,856,171 shares of Pulmatrix’s common stock, either in person or represented by proxy, amounting to 50.82% of the outstanding shares of common stock eligible to vote at the event. This number was deemed sufficient to establish a quorum for the efficient conduct of business.

During the Annual Meeting, shareholders voted on the following key matters:

1. Election of two directors to serve as Class I directors on the Company’s Board of Directors until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors have been duly elected and qualified.

– Todd Bazemore received 285,646 votes in favor, 0 votes against, and 251,800 votes withheld/abstained. There were 1,318,725 broker non-votes.

– Christopher Cabell, M.D., received 334,230 votes in favor, 0 votes against, and 203,216 votes withheld/abstained. There were 1,318,725 broker non-votes.

2. Ratification of Marcum LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2024 fiscal year.

– 1,705,315 votes were cast in favor, with 47,547 against, and 103,282 withheld/abstained. There were no broker non-votes.

The detailed information about these proposals can be found in Pulmatrix’s definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) for the Annual Meeting, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2024. The results declared above are the concluded voting outcomes, with no additional matters being deliberated upon during the meeting.

Peter Ludlum, the Interim Chief Executive Officer of Pulmatrix, validated the accuracy of this report by duly signing it on December 20, 2024.

Pulmatrix, Inc. focuses on advancing innovative, inhaled therapies to help patients with serious pulmonary diseases and respiratory conditions.

