Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $470,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,751.75. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $759.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. Repay has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.97 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

