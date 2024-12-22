Reviewing Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hanryu and Sabre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanryu 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sabre 1 2 1 0 2.00

Sabre has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.33%. Given Sabre’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sabre is more favorable than Hanryu.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanryu -$186,277.00 -81.59 -$9.29 million N/A N/A Sabre $3.00 billion 0.50 -$527.61 million ($0.79) -4.89

This table compares Hanryu and Sabre”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hanryu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre.

Risk & Volatility

Hanryu has a beta of -3.96, suggesting that its stock price is 496% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hanryu and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanryu N/A -16.79% -9.82% Sabre -10.01% N/A -2.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Hanryu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Sabre shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Hanryu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Sabre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sabre beats Hanryu on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. Its Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

