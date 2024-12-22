Reviewing OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) & LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) and OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and OUTFRONT Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A OUTFRONT Media 13.30% 40.33% 4.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LSL Property Services and OUTFRONT Media”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OUTFRONT Media $1.84 billion 1.64 -$430.40 million $1.37 13.27

Analyst Recommendations

LSL Property Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OUTFRONT Media.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LSL Property Services and OUTFRONT Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 OUTFRONT Media 0 4 2 0 2.33

OUTFRONT Media has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.51%. Given OUTFRONT Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OUTFRONT Media is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Volatility and Risk

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OUTFRONT Media has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OUTFRONT Media beats LSL Property Services on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors. The Estate Agency Franchising segment offers brand marketing, and commercial and information technology support services under brands, including Your Move and Reeds Rains, as well as various local brands; repossession services; and conveyancing panel management and support services to its franchisees and their customers. It also offers business and domestic software development; and conveyancing packaging services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

