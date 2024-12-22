Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Up 22.5% – Here’s Why

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares were up 22.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 98,127,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 439% from the average daily volume of 18,192,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGTI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 2.72.

In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $628,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,063,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,351,235.92. This trade represents a 10.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 1,286,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,954,893.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,582,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,971.36. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,955,125 shares of company stock worth $5,489,354 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 617,506 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 9.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,788.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 309,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $161,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

