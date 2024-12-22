Rightmove (LON:RMV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 598.57 ($7.52) and traded as high as GBX 657.20 ($8.26). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 656 ($8.24), with a volume of 3,419,340 shares traded.

RMV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.74) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,624.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 632.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 598.57.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

