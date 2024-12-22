ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 240320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
ROK Resources Trading Down 3.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20.
Insider Activity at ROK Resources
In related news, Senior Officer Jared Lukomski sold 410,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$73,890.00. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
About ROK Resources
ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.
