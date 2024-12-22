Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Completes $200 Million IPO

Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: DRDBU) recently finalized its initial public offering (IPO), according to an 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company successfully closed its IPO on December 16, 2024, issuing 20,000,000 units priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in total gross proceeds of $200,000,000.

Each unit sold in the IPO comprises one Class A ordinary share with a par value of $0.0001 per share and one-half of a redeemable warrant. The underwriters were granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the IPO price to cover any over-allotments.

Accompanying the IPO, Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II entered into several definitive agreements detailed in the initial Registration Statement filed on Form S-1 (File No. 333-282186) with the SEC on September 17, 2024. Notable agreements include those with B. Riley Securities, Inc. as underwriter representative, the Warrant Agreement with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, and various Private Placement Warrants Purchase Agreements.

Additionally, in conjunction with the IPO closing, the Company issued Private Placement Warrants to the Sponsor and B. Riley Securities, Inc., totaling 7,385,000 warrants, allowing the purchase of one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share. This private sale amounted to $7,385,000 in aggregate without underwriting discounts or commissions.

Following the IPO, an announcement was made that James Nelson, James Nevels, Bryn Sherman, and Michael Woods were appointed to the Board of Directors. The new directors hold key positions within the company, with responsibilities spanning audit and compensation committees.

Furthermore, corresponding to the IPO, Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II updated its memorandum and articles of association, filing the revised documents with the Cayman Islands Registrar of Companies on December 12, 2024.

Regarding the IPO proceeds, $201,000,000 were placed in a U.S.-based trust account administered by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company. The funds will remain in the trust account except for specific circumstances, such as completion of an initial business combination or shareholder-approved changes to the Company’s obligations.

Both the pricing and closing of the IPO were made public through press releases issued on December 12 and December 16, 2024, respectively. Following the IPO, the Company’s units commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Market symbolized as “DRDBU.”

The offering was completed under B. Riley Securities’ management, acting as the sole book-running manager for the transaction. The Company also granted the underwriters an over-allotment option for additional units.

The initial public offering is deemed effective after a registration statement was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 12, 2024. Please note that the details provided in this report are based on the submitted 8-K filing.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit’s 8K filing here.