SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 1,270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.33.

SAP Price Performance

SAP opened at $247.90 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $148.38 and a 52-week high of $256.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.99. The company has a market cap of $304.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.