SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of LEDS opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 5.23% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.