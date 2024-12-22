SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $1.34. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 11,590 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SemiLEDs in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 5.23% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

