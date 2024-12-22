Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYAGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of TYA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 41,896 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

