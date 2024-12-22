Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF (BATS:NXTI) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF (BATS:NXTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0977 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
BATS:NXTI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. 6 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.
About Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF
