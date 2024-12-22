Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF (BATS:NXTI) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF (BATS:NXTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0977 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:NXTI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. 6 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

Get Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF alerts:

About Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Simplify Next Intangible Core Index ETF (NXTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Next Intangible Core index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 200 US companies that exhibit high intangible capital-to-book assets ratios within their respective sector. The fund seeks to outperform traditional market-cap indexes.

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.