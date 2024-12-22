State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

State Street stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. State Street has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. This represents a 20.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,460 shares of company stock worth $2,499,860 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 202.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

