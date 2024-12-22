StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 100.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

